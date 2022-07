On Sunday, July 10 at 6:39 p.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.





This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three Starlink missions. This was the 29th SpaceX mission for 2022.