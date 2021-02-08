Southern Cross NEXT cable enters service

The Southern Cross NEXT system includes 12 cable stations and eight major datacenter hubs in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The Southern Cross network spans six countries and eight time zones, connected by over 45,000 km (28,000 mile) of cable – greater than the Earth’s circumference.
The installation of the submarine cable system was performed by Alcatel Submarine Networks, who additionally designed and manufactured the cable, repeaters, and branching units.
Pioneer Consulting oversaw and handled the dynamic elements of the project, including market and business case analysis, procurement and contracting, project implementation, quality assurance, and shipboard representation, ensuring the successful commissioning of the subsea system between each cable station.
Ciena to supply its GeoMesh Extreme for Southern Cross NEXT
Southern Cross Cable Limited selected Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution for its upcoming NEXT submarine cable across the Pacific.The NEXT system will leverage Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme to seamlessly mesh the new system into the current Southern Cross network fabric while supporting higher connectivity services and a fully integrated eco-system. “Today’s work from home mandates and the sudden dramatic influx of remote digital requirements...