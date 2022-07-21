SK Telecom activates bare-metal 5G Core with Ericsson

SK Telecom has activated a bare-metal cloud-native 5G core network, using Ericsson 5G Core and Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS).

SKT's cloud-native 5G core is expected to improve traffic processing significantly compared to existing physical-based cores by applying packet acceleration processing, route optimization, and multi-flow control for ultra-high-speed and large-capacity 5G services.

The companies have been developing and verifying the cloud-native solution in stages since 2019, and since November of last year, they have been testing a full-scale 5G network for commercial service, where the Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core is deployed on the Kubernetes over bare metal infrastructure solution Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS).

Park Jong-kwan, VP, Head of Infra Tech, says, "Based on the commercialization of the cloud-native-based 5G core, we have laid the foundation to provide cutting-edge ICT services more efficiently and stably. We will continue to develop and apply the next-generation network technology that will become this”.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Ericsson says, “With the bare-metal cloud-native 5G Core solution, SKT is reconfirming its ambitions to lead the way in creating a future-focused, versatile 5G network. The efficiency and performance gains to the 5G Core network that comes from this new Cloud Native Infrastructure will be a strong foundation for innovative use cases and new services for enterprises and consumers. We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with SKT, together supporting the innovative ecosystem of technology-driven businesses.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2/2022/7/skt-live-5g-core







