Singtel deploy 5G campus + edge core for Hyundai's Innovation Centre

Singtel will deploy its 5G infrastructure network solutions at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS), which includes an electric vehicle production facility.

Singtel’s 5G campus network with mobile edge core solution will provide uninterrupted high-speed connectivity and massive bandwidth to enhance HMGICS’s high-precision quality control in manufacturing operations.

HMGICS is the HMG’s open innovation hub for research and development in advanced mobility ecosystems with the aim of revolutionising the future mobility value chain. Apart from introducing smart mobility solutions in areas such as electric vehicles (EV), autonomous vehicles, and new forms of mobility products and services in Singapore, the HMGICS will also serve as a testbed for human-centred intelligent manufacturing and verification of Industry 4.0 technologies.

"Singtel’s 5G network and MEC solutions will overcome the performance limitations of WiFi to deliver the promise of digital twins and eventually metaverse for advanced manufacturing operations. With innovation from Hyundai and enablement from our 5G solutions, we are looking at a new concept of manufacturing where the station comes to the cell, unlocking opportunities for hyper-customization and other novel applications. Together, we are paving the way for Singapore to be the centre for Smart Manufacturing in the region."

https://www.singtel.com/about-us/media-centre/news-releases/singtel-partners-hyundai-motor-group-to-develop-advanced-manufac