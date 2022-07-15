Senko acquires CudoForm for high-precision metal stamping

Senko Advanced Components has acquired CudoForm, a privately-held company based in Camarillo, California that specialized in the design and manufacturing of high-precision metal micro-optic components with applications in data communications, consumer photonics, and biosafety. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cudoform has demonstrated high-precision metal stamping capabilities applicable to advanced and innovative optical interconnect solutions.

Senko Advanced Components said the acquisition strengthens its position at the heart of the emerging and fast-growing optical communications market especially in the field of Photonic Integrated Circuit or PIC Interconnect. Furthermore, expertise in accurate beam shaping and directionality, will generate new opportunities in high growth areas beyond the primary focus of data center switch interconnect, such as 3D / VR Imaging, LIDAR, Digital Health and Sensing, and Solid-state Lighting and UVC LED pathogen reduction.

“We are very happy about this acquisition, especially because CudoForm is a world leader when it comes to optical interconnectivity. By merging their research and innovative solutions with our expertise we will be able to improve our product development and further strengthen our position in the market. Both organizations share a common mission to deliver the highest performance and innovations to our customers. We look forward to delivering the combined synergies of two industry leading companies to our customers,” commented Kazu Takano – President at Senko Advanced Components, Inc.

“The employees and management of CudoForm are excited to join SENKO,” said Dr. Ryan Vallance, chief executive officer of CudoForm “We recognize the importance of high precision and reliable connectivity for CPO and with the combination of CudoForm and SENKO, we bring together complimentary technology platforms to provide novel solutions that meet the demanding requirements of this tight spaced packaging and difficult to integrate photonics ecosystem.”

https://www.senko.com/senko-acquires-cudoform-bolstering-optical-communications-industry-leadership/

