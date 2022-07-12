Scale Computing raises $55M for edge computing

Scale Computing announced $55 million in funding for its edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions.

The SC//Platform is an autonomous, self-healing platform that enables remote edge management of applications and systems at scale, and keeps applications running even as errors happen, utilizing machine intelligence rather than human administrators. The SC//HyperCore software delivers on-premises edge computing with high availability and disaster recovery to remote locations at an affordable entry-level cost. All SC//Hardware can be deployed quickly, managed locally or remotely, and can self-heal almost instantly.

The round was led by funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

“Data is moving to the edge twice as fast as it moved to the cloud,” said Jeff Ready, CEO of Scale Computing. “Management of the edge is an inverted problem from management of the data center. A typical data center deployment represents hundreds or thousands of servers at one or two locations. On the other hand, a typical edge deployment is a handful of servers each at hundreds or thousands of locations. This requires a completely different approach to deployment and management, and Scale Computing has continually met the challenges of this fast growing market. A growing number of enterprises are implementing the tremendous time and cost savings found in SC//Platform for the edge and we are proud to have the support of Morgan Stanley as we continue to expand.”

