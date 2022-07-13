Samsung launches 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM

Samsung Electronics has begun sampling the industry’s first 16-gigabit (Gb) Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) DRAM featuring 24 Gbps processing speeds.

Built on Samsung’s third-generation 10-nanometer-class process using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, the new memory is designed to significantly advance the graphics performance for next-generation graphics cards (Video Graphics Arrays), laptops and game consoles, as well as artificial intelligence-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

Samsung claims its 24Gbps GDDR6 will deliver 30% faster speeds compared to the previous 18 Gbps product. When integrated into a premium graphics card, the GDDR6 DRAM can transfer up to 1.1-TB of data, or about 275 Full HD movies, in just one second.

"The explosion of data now being driven by AI and the metaverse is pushing the need for greater graphics capabilities that can process massive data sets simultaneously, at extremely high speeds," said Daniel Lee, executive vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. "With our industry-first 24Gbps GDDR6 now sampling, we look forward to validating the graphics DRAM on next-generation GPU platforms to bring it to market in time to meet an onslaught of new demand."

