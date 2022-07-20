Sabey breaks ground on 40-acre data center campus near Austin

Sabey Data Centers has begun construction on a new, 40-acre data center campus in Round Rock, Texas.

The new campus will provide up to 72-megawatt (MW) power capacity and will accommodate requirements of all sizes, including hyperscale deployments. When complete, the campus will offer 430,000 square feet of reliable colocation supported by high-density cooling, low cost of power, eight layers of security, carrier-neutral options, etc.

The target Ready for Service date is Q2 2023.

"This new market expansion reinforces the continued demand for digital capacity and is an exciting time for the Sabey organization," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors and Vice Chairman of Sabey Data Centers. "We look forward to deploying additional capital to support Sabey's efforts in the booming Austin tech hub."

"Sabey is dedicated to meeting our customers' increased demand for digital infrastructure and thrilled that this market expansion will pave the way for future technology developments in the region," comments Rob Rockwood, President of Sabey Data Centers. " Planning with the City of Round Rock, Round Rock Chamber, and other valued partners has been a welcoming experience. "

http://www.sabeydatacenters.com

Sabey's data center portfolio includes data center campuses in Austin, Ashburn, New York City, Seattle, and Central Washington.







