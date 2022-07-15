Rosenworcel proposes minimum of 100/20 and goal of 1,000/500

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is proposing a new the national standard for minimum broadband speed of 100 Mbps for download and 20 Mbps for upload. She is also proposing for the FCC to set a separate national goal of 1 Gbps/500 Mbps for the future.

“The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline. That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success.”

https://www.fcc.gov/document/chairwoman-rosenworcel-proposes-increase-minimum-broadband-speeds

In 2015, the FCC set the broadband standard at 25/3 Mbps and has not updated it since.



