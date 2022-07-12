Red Hat names Matt Hicks as CEO

Red Hat named Matt Hicks as its president and chief executive officer, replacing Paul Cormier, who will serve as chairman of Red Hat.

Hicks previously served as Red Hat’s executive vice president of Products and Technologies, where was responsible for the entirety of Red Hat’s product strategy and engineering. Notably, under Hicks’ leadership, Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud strategy and portfolio have expanded to help customers build, deploy and manage any application, anywhere, from on-premises environment, to multiple clouds, and to the edge. This includes delivering new managed cloud services that help customers speed the development of cloud-native applications, new capabilities to accelerate AI development, product variants enabling edge use cases and new security approaches that span hybrid cloud environments.

