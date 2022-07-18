Rambus samples 5600 MT/s DDR5 registering clock driver

Rambus has begun sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation registering clock driver (RCD) chip to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers.

This new level of performance represents a 17% increase in data rate over the first-generation 4800 MT/s Rambus DDR5 RCD.

Rambus said it is able to deliver 5600 MT/s performance at lower latency and power while optimizing timing parameters for improved RDIMM margins.

“The RCD is a mission-critical enabler of DDR5 server DIMMs that provide the bandwidth and capacity needed in next-generation data centers,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “Achieving the 5600 MT/s data rate is the latest demonstration of our continued leadership in DDR5 memory interface products.”

https://www.rambus.com/rambus-advances-server-memory-performance-with-the-industrys-first-5600-mt-s-ddr5-registering-clock-driver/