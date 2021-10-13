Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Rambus expands its line of DDR5 memory interface chips

Rambus has expanded its DDR5 memory interface chip portfolio with the addition of the Rambus SPD (Serial Presence Detect) Hub and Temperature Sensor, complementing its Registering Clock Driver (RCD), to deliver high-performance, high-capacity memory solutions for DDR5 computing systems. Both the SPD Hub and Temperature Sensor are critical components on a memory module that sense and report important data for system configuration and thermal management. The SPD Hub is used in both server and client modules, including RDIMMs, UDIMMS and SODIMMS, and the temperature sensor is designed for server RDIMMs.

“The new performance levels of DDR5 memory place an increased premium on signal integrity and thermal management for server and client DIMMs,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “With over 30 years of memory subsystem design experience, Rambus is ideally positioned to deliver DDR5 chipset solutions which enable breakthrough bandwidth and capacity for advanced computing systems.”

Key features of the SPD Hub (SPD5118) include:

  • I2C and I3C bus serial interface support Advanced reliability features 
  • Expanded NVM space for customer-specific applications 
  • Low latency for fastest I3C bus rates 
  • Integrated temperature sensor 
  • Meets or exceeds all JEDEC DDR5 SPD Hub operational requirements (JESD300-5A) 

Key features of the Temperature Sensor (TS5110) include:
  • Precision thermal sensing I2C and I3C bus serial interface support 
  • Low latency for fastest I3C bus rates 
  • Meets or exceeds all JEDEC DDR5 Temperature Sensor operational requirements (JESD302-1.01)

https://www.rambus.com/rambus-expands-portfolio-of-ddr5-memory-interface-chips-for-data-centers-and-pcs/

