QuiX raises €5.5 million for photonic quantum processor

QuiX Quantum, a start-up developing a photonic quantum processor, announced a €5.5 million Seed Round investment from PhotonDelta, FORWARD.one and Oost NL.

QuiX, which is based in Enschede, Netherlands, has developed a low-loss, multimode, reconfigurable interferometer that functions as quantum photonic processor, allowing the user to perform arbitrary, controlled interference between a number of optical channels, in the classical or quantum domain. The processor consists of an optical chip on which the interference occurs, which is packaged in a plug-and-play control box. QuiX says its quantum photonic processor is fully calibrated and temperature stable. The company includes dedicated control software.

Ewit Roos, CEO of PhotonDelta, said: “QuiX Quantum is one of the Netherland’s most exciting startups. In only three years it has become an industry leader and now, with this initial investment, it will be able to make a serious breakthrough in quantum computing. Photonics is an incredibly powerful new technology that has scores of applications. QuiX Quantum is showcasing how it can be applied to overcome some major hurdles in quantum computing and underscoring why it is so important that we build our own European photonics industry.”

https://www.quixquantum.com/news/quix-quantum-lands-eu5-5-million-for-development-of-worlds-most-powerful-photonic-quantum-computer