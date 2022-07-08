Quantum Source raises $15M for photonic vision

Quantum Source, a start-up based in Rehovot, Israel, announced $15 million in seed funding.

Quantum Source’s vision is to enable scaling quantum computers to millions of qubits using photonic technology.

The company was founded by three serial entrepreneurs and a Professor from the Weizmann Institute of Science: Oded Melamed, CEO, who was the co-founder and CEO of Altair Semiconductor acquired by Sony; Gil Semo, VP R&D, who was among the founding team of Anobit Technologies acquired by Apple, who later became the Director of Platform Architecture at Apple in Israel; Dan Charash, Chairman, who was the co-founder and CEO of Provigent acquired by Broadcom; and Prof. Barak Dayan, Senior Scientist and founder and head of the Quantum Optics lab at the Weizmann Institute of Science. The company employs twenty-five physicists and engineers, fifteen of whom hold PhD degrees.

The round was co-led by Grove Ventures, Pitango First, and Eclipse Ventures.

Oded Melamed, CEO and Co-Founder, Quantum Source: “The difference between small quantum computers that are developed today, with tens or hundreds of qubits, and building efficient, large-scale quantum computers with millions of qubits is huge. The photonic quantum technology that Quantum Source is developing will enable a dramatic leap forward and the realization of quantum computer systems with millions of qubits. These new full-scale quantum computers will have a significant impact on many industries, solving previously computationally impossible problems in multiple sectors, such as drug and material development, finance, and cybersecurity.”

