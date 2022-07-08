Quantum Source raises $15M for photonic vision

Quantum Source, a start-up based in Rehovot, Israel, announced $15 million in seed funding.
Quantum Source’s vision is to enable scaling quantum computers to millions of qubits using photonic technology.
The round was co-led by Grove Ventures, Pitango First, and Eclipse Ventures.
Oded Melamed, CEO and Co-Founder, Quantum Source: “The difference between small quantum computers that are developed today, with tens or hundreds of qubits, and building efficient, large-scale quantum computers with millions of qubits is huge. The photonic quantum technology that Quantum Source is developing will enable a dramatic leap forward and the realization of quantum computer systems with millions of qubits. These new full-scale quantum computers will have a significant impact on many industries, solving previously computationally impossible problems in multiple sectors, such as drug and material development, finance, and cybersecurity.”