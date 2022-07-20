Quantum Loophole builds highest-density fiber route to Ashburn

Quantum Loophole broke ground on its massive QLoop network, a 43-mile fiber ring connecting the company’s 2,100+ acre Quantum Frederick data center development site in Maryland to the Ashburn, Virginia ecosystem. The network ring will offer capacity for more than 200,000 strands of fiber connecting to the Ashburn ecosystem in under one half millisecond Round Trip Time (RTT).

The QLoop fiber optic ring has received all governmental approvals for its two crossings of the Potomac River.

Quantum Loophole will be constructing a network of conduits to connect Quantum Frederick’s two planned network centers on its Maryland data center campus where automatic, robotic cross connections powered by Telescent are planned to be installed.

When complete, QLoop will contain in excess of thirty, 2-inch HDPE conduits placed at a depth designed to exceed security standards. When fully deployed, Telescent-enabled network centers will be capable of processing millions of cross connects from the QLoop to the on-campus conduits that deliver fiber to each data center site on the Quantum Frederick campus, thus expediting time-to-market for customers and creating a private metro system on the Quantum Frederick campus.

“We are building the largest medium haul fiber backbone that’s ever been created,” says Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole. “And we are bolstering that with some pretty amazing cross-connect capabilities. Each property will have access to conduits and thousands of strands of fiber directly into the QLoop system to enable seamless, private and secure connectivity for all of our campus-wide customers.”

