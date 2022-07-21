Quantifi Photonics raises $15M for optical test systems

Quantifi Photonics, a start-up based in Auckland, New Zealand, announced US$15 million in Series C funding for its solutions for the high-density photonic test market.

Quantifi Photonics plans to offer fully integrated test systems for optical transceivers, silicon photonics and co-packaged optical devices that are emerging from R&D labs onto high-volume production lines. At this year's OFC, the company released a 288-channel optical power meter. Quantifi Photonics plans to grow its R&D and manufacturing teams and expand its sales and customer support capabilities in the USA and Europe to capitalize on the significant growth in optical communication networks around the world.

Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of Intel Corporation, led the round which was fully supported by existing investors.

"Intel Capital's investment will help us carry out our strategy and seize the market for the high-value test instruments required to support the rapidly growing transceiver market, which is projected to exceed US $14B by the year 2026," said Dr. Andy Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Quantifi Photonics.

"Silicon photonics is a key technique in the future of the semiconductor and telecommunications industries, especially with the increasing bandwidth requirements for data center and 5G/6G applications," said Sean Doyle, Managing Director at Intel Capital. "The Quantifi Photonics team has the potential to supply critical test and measurement solutions to the market at large."

"By working extremely closely with customers such as Intel, we understand their challenges and can begin to anticipate what they might need in 6, 12 or 24 months' time. As a result, we're rapidly developing a new generation of high-density test solutions that are critical to unlocking the potential of 800G technologies," says Dr. Stevens.

https://www.quantifiphotonics.com