Polaris Wireless enables E911 Z-Axis location on Schok feature phone

Polaris Wireless, which offers high accuracy software-based wireless location solutions, is now supporting Z-axis location capability on Schok's new feature phone.

Polaris Wireless' technology, which meets the FCC’s 3-meter vertical location accuracy requirement, is integrated into Schok’s newly released flip feature phones which are available for purchase in select stores, including Walmart, across the United States.

Feature phones are typically used by consumers looking for a simple, yet powerful flip phone, who all deserve to be accurately located in emergencies. Adding indoor and vertical location to these devices enables first responders to locate all wireless 911 callers with floor level accuracy in multi-story buildings.

“This is a major milestone for the 911 industry to deliver FCC-compliant Z-axis emergency location technology for users of feature phones,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “Working with Schok and their partners has been straightforward and it’s exciting to see for the first time the complete Z-axis solution commercially available in a flip phone.”

“The Polaris Wireless location software was seamlessly integrated with our existing location and chipset vendors,” said Samuel Gutiérrez, Chairman and CEO of Schok, LLC. “Our Schok flip feature phone passed Tier I carrier acceptance testing, which for the first time included Z-axis location. Now our customers can be assured their accurate vertical location will enable first responders to find them faster in an emergency."

https://www.polariswireless.com/newsroom/press-releases/jun-21-2022/polaris-wireless-e911-z-axis-location-solution-is-deployed-in-schok-feature-phones-available-nationwide/