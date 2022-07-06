POET samples 200G FR4 optical engines

POET Technologies has begun sampling its 200G FR4 Transmit (TX) and Receive (RX) Optical Engines through Super Photonics, its joint venture with Sanan IC. Commercial production is expected by the end of the year.

The Optical Engines are based on the POET Optical Interposer packaging platform. The 200G FR4 Transmit Optical Engine integrates four high-speed directly modulated lasers (DMLs) each operating at 50 Gbps with a low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based multiplexer that is monolithically integrated on the Optical Interposer. Monitor photodiodes are built into the Optical Engine for active power monitoring.

The 200G FR4 Receive Optical Engine integrates four high-speed photodetectors each operating at 50 Gbps with a low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based demultiplexer that is monolithically integrated on the Optical Interposer. A single mode optical fiber with LC connector is attached to the TX and RX Optical Engines for seamless integration in a 200GBASE-FR4 transceiver module.

Key features:

Supports 200GBASE-FR4 (4x50Gbps) PAM-4 transmission

Uncooled DFB lasers (CWDM wavelengths) and PIN photodetectors

A low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based quad-wavelength multiplexer and demultiplexer that are temperature independent and monolithically integrated into the optical waveguide layer of the Optical Interposer

A small size form factor, which enables an 200GBASE-FR4 and 2x200GBASE-FR4 in a QSFP56 optical transceiver module

LC connectorized single mode fiber attached to the engines

“We see significant customer interest in 200GBASE-FR4 transceivers and are excited to start sampling our Optical Engines for this application,” said Raju Kankipati, VP of Product Line Management (PLM) at POET Technologies. “Our highly integrated Optical Engines will enable customers to offer cost effective and scalable 200GBASE-FR4 and 2x200GBASE-FR4 transceivers to cloud data center end customers. We, through our joint venture, Super Photonics, have started sampling multiple lead customers, who we expect to work closely with through their transceiver design completion phase.”

