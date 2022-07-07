Orange France installs Passive Optical LAN from Nokia

Orange is deploying a passive optical LAN (POL) solution from Nokia at over 20 sites in France including the new Orange Headquarters, Bridge, in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris.

The POL solution replaces the existing copper-based LAN, connecting more than 5,000 end points including Wi-Fi and hard-wired terminals.

Philippe Gacougnolle, Orange France Director of the Internal Network Domain said: “Moving to POL for our intra office connectivity can save significant energy costs and reduce emissions which is essential to help Orange meet its ambitious environmental goals”

Stephane Azoulay, Nokia Head of Orange France Account said: “Switching from traditional LAN to POL technology means a more compact solution, with less energy consumption and much better performance proving the best possible user experience. We’re proud to have been selected by Orange for this important project.”

