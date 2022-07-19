Openreach rolls out ADVA’s next-gen edge for Ethernet services

Openreach, has deployed ADVA's next generation of edge technology to support Ethernet Access Direct (EAD) services to customers throughout the UK.

Openreach’s new infrastructure features the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series, a MEF 3.0-certified, 10Gbit/s programmable demarcation and aggregation platform. It enables Openreach to offer Carrier Ethernet and IP services with a range of bandwidth options from 100Mbit/s to 10Gbit/s. The new technology supports highly precise synchronization with hardware-based SyncE and PTP. It is managed by the Ensemble Controller suite, enabling integration into Openreach’s existing network. Openreach also offers optical spectrum services exceeding 10Gbit/s to allow movement of large amounts of data around the UK.

The rollout extends a longstanding relationship with ADVA. Over 250,000 Openreach circuits are deployed using the ADVA FSP 150.

“We’re continuing our close relationship with ADVA as we roll out the next generation of our Ethernet services. Over the past 10 years, ADVA’s technology has played a major part in the success of our EAD portfolio. It’s enabled service providers across the country to bring new offerings to the market while helping us establish the finest reputation for quality and reliability,” said Mark Logan, director of products at Openreach. “Through working with ADVA, we can enable our customers with flexible high-bandwidth point-to-point connectivity.”

“Openreach has gone from strength to strength in recent years, enabling many service providers to expand their UK networks and bring high-quality connectivity to millions of customers. We’re proud of our close connection with the Openreach team and are excited that they’ve chosen to continue our partnership,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales EMEA at ADVA. “Even in a time of global supply chain challenges and component shortages, our customers know that no one else does more than ADVA to make sure we deliver. We’ll carry on supporting Openreach every step of the way throughout its next decade of success.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220719-openreach-rolls-out-adv-as-next-gen-edge-devices-as-part-of-its-ethernet-services