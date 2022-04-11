ONF releases VOLTHA v2.10 for fiber-to-the-building

ONF released VOLTHA v2.10 along with an updated ONOS release (v2.5.6).

VOLTHA and ONOS are already deployed in production networks at Deutsche Telekom, Türk Telekom, and several other operators, as well as in trials at additional operators such as Telecom Italia.

VOLTHA v2.10 focused on supporting Fiber to the Building (FTTB) workflow with management, ANCP and subscriber rules installation. Emphasis was also placed on scale, software upgrade, and COMBO PON. The collaboration with the Broadband Forum (BBF) yielded contributions to the BBF models to properly integrate VOLTHA with the BAA framework along with a first implementation of a combined solution.

Additionally, a new white box OLT was certified for v2.10, the Zyxel SDA3016SS Combo OLT. A complete list of hardware certified under ONF's Continuous Certification Program is as follows:

Edgecore ASGVolt64 GPON OLT

Edgecore ASXVolt16 XGSPON OLT

Radisys 3200G GPON OLT

Radisys 1600G GPON OLT

Radisys 1600X GPON OLT

ADTRAN 6320 Combo OLT

Zyxel SDA3016SS Combo OLT

Sercomm FG1000 GPON ONU

Sercomm Glasfaser GPON ONU (based on FG1000)

Edgecore 6712-32X Switch

Edgecore 7712-32X Switch

