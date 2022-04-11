ONF releases VOLTHA v2.10 for fiber-to-the-building

ONF released VOLTHA v2.10 along with an updated ONOS release (v2.5.6).
VOLTHA v2.10 focused on supporting Fiber to the Building (FTTB) workflow with management, ANCP and subscriber rules installation. Emphasis was also placed on scale, software upgrade, and COMBO PON. The collaboration with the Broadband Forum (BBF) yielded contributions to the BBF models to properly integrate VOLTHA with the BAA framework along with a first implementation of a combined solution.
Additionally, a new white box OLT was certified for v2.10, the Zyxel SDA3016SS Combo OLT. A complete list of hardware certified under ONF's Continuous Certification Program is as follows:
- Edgecore ASGVolt64 GPON OLT
- Edgecore ASXVolt16 XGSPON OLT
- Radisys 3200G GPON OLT
- Radisys 1600G GPON OLT
- Radisys 1600X GPON OLT
- ADTRAN 6320 Combo OLT
- Zyxel SDA3016SS Combo OLT
- Sercomm FG1000 GPON ONU
- Sercomm Glasfaser GPON ONU (based on FG1000)
- Edgecore 6712-32X Switch
- Edgecore 7712-32X Switch
Intel acquires the Open Networking Foundation's team
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), which was established in 2011 with a mission of transforming networking by championing software-defined networking (SDN), disaggregation and open source, has released all of its projects to open source with permissive software licenses as it transitions away from code development by an internal team. To this end, ONF has open sourced the entirety of its portfolio of production-ready platforms, including solutions...