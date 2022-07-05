Norway's ICE picks Nokia for 5G RAN

Ice, a Norwegian mobile operator, awarded a 5-year contract to Ice to expand its 5G radio network infrastructure nationwide.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas to support different spectrum bands. Approximately, 3200 base stations will be modernized and an additional 3900 new base stations will be deployed.

Ice currently has around 700,000 subscribers.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This is a particularly exciting phase for Ice as 5G is picking up pace in Norway and is establishing a competitive position in the market. We are proud to continue our journey as its long-term partner. We have already made great progress with the deployment of 5G services across the country and this new deal will extend coverage to new areas while improving the coverage and performance of the existing footprint. Our industry has a big role to play in the green transition of societies, and our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio supports Ice’s commitments to sustainability.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/07/05/nokia-wins-five-year-nationwide-5g-deal-with-ice-norway/