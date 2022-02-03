Nokia to lead German 6G-ANNA Lighthouse project

Nokia has been selected to lead 6G-ANNA, a German national-funded 6G lighthouse project.

Nokia will collaborate with the 29 partners in 6G-ANNA to lead and drive 6G research and standardization. In particular, Nokia will work closely with the consortium, which includes partners from industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany.

The 6G-ANNA project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF), with an aim of strengthening and pushing German and European 6G agendas and driving global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective.

6G-ANNA is part of the larger “6G Platform German” national initiative and has a total volume of €38.4 million with a duration of three years.

Peter Merz, Head of Nokia Standards, said: “We are honored to lead 6G-ANNA, the most important government-funded 6G lighthouse project in Germany. While the first 6G networks are not expected to be commercially available before 2030, we are already laying the technical foundation with 5G-Advanced, as well as long-term innovation that will drive 6G developments.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/07/11/nokia-to-lead-german-6g-lighthouse-project/

