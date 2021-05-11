Nokia boosts its fiber access with XGS-PON and 25G PON

Nokia introduced its Lightspan SF-8M optical line terminal (OLT) with support both GPON and XGS-PON and future support for 25G PON. The sealed remote OLT comes with flexible powering options, including power-over-coax making the unit particularly suitable for cable operators.

Based on the Nokia Quillion chipset, the Lightspan SF-8M will support eight GPON, XGS-PON, or multi-PON ports, or four 25G PON ports. It will also come with flexible powering options including power-over-coax, AC, DC, or RFT-V. The new addition enhances the current SDAN-based portfolio including the Lightspan FX family (for centralized deployments), MF-2 (for distributed deployments), and DF-16GM (for low density deployments), along with an extensive range of ONTs, and professional services.

Mark Klimek, Business Center Lead for North America, Nokia Fixed Networks said: “In a highly competitive world, cable operators need to find cost-effective solutions to increase speed and performance. Next-generation fiber upgrades are happening three years sooner than expected. The Lightspan SF-8M provides the perfect solution for cable operators that want to quickly increase capacity and flexibly migrate to fiber-to-the-home.”

