NEC selected for Juno transpacific cable

NEC has been contracted to build the JUNO Cable System, which is slated to be the highest capacity transpacific cable when it comes online by the end of 2024.

The project is led by Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd., a company established by NTT Ltd Japan Corporation, PC Landing Corp. Mitsui & Co. and JA Mitsui Leasing.

The JUNO cable will span 10,000 km between Chiba prefecture and Mie prefecture in Japan to California.

NEC plans to deploy its newly developed energy efficient repeaters and leading-edge SDM (Space Division Multiplexing) technology. This system will be able to adapt as many as 20 fiber pairs for the first time in a trans-Pacific subsea fiber-optic cable. The cable is expected to provide a maximum capacity of 350 Tbps.

NEC notes that it has been a leading supplier of submarine cable systems for more than 50 years, and has built more than 300,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly 8 times. As a system integrator, it provides all aspects of submarine cable operations, including the manufacture and installation of optical submarine cables and repeaters, provision of ocean surveys and route designs, training and delivery testing. NEC's subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures subsea optical cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.

