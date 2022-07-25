Nanosys raises over $50M for its quantum dot and MicroLED tech

Nanosys, a start-up based in Milpitas, California, raised more than $50 million in Series B equity and debt financing for its quantum dot and microLED technologies for advanced displays.

The initial close of this round includes as new investors funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Centerbridge Partners and Kilonova Capital.

“This is a major milestone for Nanosys, adding capital and resources needed to enable us to expand our development of industry-leading innovative technologies, including quantum dots, microLEDs and nanoLEDs, which will be rapid growth drivers for 2023 and beyond,” said Jason Hartlove, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nanosys. “We are pleased to partner with Fortress, Centerbridge and Kilonova. The commitment from these respected institutions provides strong validation of our business model, team, intellectual property and market opportunity.”

http://www.nanosys.com