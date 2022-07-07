Microsoft's data center UPS batteries to provide backup for Irish grid

Microsoft believes the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries used in its hyperscale data centers could provide backup power to the public electrical grid.

The UPS in Microsoft’s Dublin data center in Ireland will be the first to enable real-time interaction with the electric power grid. This will help grid operators provide uninterrupted service when demand exceeds the supply generated elsewhere on the grid by wind, solar and other sources.

"We have this battery asset in the datacenter that is just sitting there,” said Christian Belady, distinguished engineer and vice president of Microsoft’s datacenter advanced development group. "Why don’t we offer it to the grid and come up with a dynamic way of managing it as a dual-purpose asset and thus drive more efficiency and asset utilization? That’s what drove this win-win situation."

https://news.microsoft.com/innovation-stories/ireland-wind-farm-datacenter-ups/