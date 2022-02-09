Meta builds out its Sarpy Data Center in Nebraska

Meta is building a new data hall at its Sarpy Data Center campus in Springfield, Nebraska. This will bring the campus to a total of nine buildings and 4 million-square-feet.

The Sarpy Data Center will continue to be supported by 100% renewable energy, made possible through our investments in wind energy, including a wind farm in Dixon County, Neb. Meta reached net zero emissions for its operations in 2020.

The facility was originally called the Papillion data center but was renamed Sarpy Data Center campus in 2021.

