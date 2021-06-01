MaxLinear posts Q2 revenue of $280 million, up 36% yoy

MaxLinear reported Q2 2022 revenue of $280.0 million, up 6% sequentially and up 36% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 58.7%, compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter, and 54.8% in the year-ago quarter. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.40, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.42 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.11, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.00 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

“In the second quarter, revenue was up 6% sequentially and up 36% year-over-year, as a result of strong demand across all our product portfolio. In particular, fiber gateway access, Wi-Fi, and wireless infrastructure continue to drive solid revenue expansion. Our connectivity category was up nearly 80% year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set, and we are on a firm trajectory to deliver at least $200 million of Wi-Fi revenue in 2023. We saw strong cash flow from operations of approximately $123.4 million in Q2 and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.3%. We are excited about our pending merger with Silicon Motion, the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio, and the accelerating pace of new product launches,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

