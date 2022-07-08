LF Networking to host ONE Summit North America in November

LF Networking will host ONE Summit North America 2022 in Seattle, Washington on November 15-16,.

The event will focus on best practices, technical challenges, and business opportunities facing decision makers across 5G, Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise Networking, as well as Edge, Access, IoT, and Core.

The event will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks covering the most important and timely topics across Networking, Access, Edge, and Cloud, with diverse options for both business and technical sessions. Presentation tracks include Industry 4.0; Security; The New Networking Stack; Operational Deployments (case studies, success & challenges); Emerging Technologies and Business Models; and more.

"We are pleased to host a rejuvenated ONE Summit, which brings the ecosystem together in-person once again," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "With a shifting industry that must embrace traditional networking now integrated across verticals such as Access, Edge, Core, and Cloud, we are eager to gather to learn, share, and iterate on the future of open collaboration."

The CFP is now open through July 29, 2022.

https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/