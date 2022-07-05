LF Networking releases ONAP Jakarta

LF Networking released ONAP Jakarta -- the tenth version of its open-source, orchestration and automation framework for network operators, cloud providers, and enterprises.

Release Highlights

Security enhancements in the A&AI, DCAE, CCSDK, MSB, and MultiCloud projects, reducing log4j vulnerability and removing most GPLv3 dependencies.

Deepened O-RAN integration in the OOF Self Optimizing Network (SON) and CCSDK projects with O-RAN O1 models and the O-RAN AI Policy interface (consumed downstream by the O-RAN Software community).

Enablement of a richer set of day-2 configuration for Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNF) through CDS API extensions.

Intent-based networking (IBN) for closed loop for E2E Network Slicing

New functionality in the Configuration Persistence Service (CPS) that allows more granular control of configuration-heavy network services like RAN.

DCAE Transformation initiative was completed enabling huge resource savings and simplified deployment of collectors/event-processors/analytics microservices.

Simplification of control loop automation architecture, enabling easy deployment of new control modules. New Network Function lifecycle management features based on real-life use cases.

Modeling: Solidified the data model for CNFs using the novel ASD approach, while continuing alignment with data models produced by SDOs such as ETSI.

An overhaul of the policy framework allowing easy composition of control loop policies and better observability.

In addition, ONAP Jakarta brings a number of security enhancements as well as integration with the O-ORAN Software Community (O-RAN SC).

"We are pleased to announce that the ONAP community has issued its tenth release, ! We’ve maintained our cadence of two major releases per year and the community has really hit its stride as we continue into our fifth year as a project! It’s the ongoing, collaborative spirit of the developers and contributors across our growing ecosystem that’s established ONAP as an open source, comprehensive platform for orchestration, management, and automation of network and edge computing services," states Catherine Lefèvre, ONAP TSC Chair.

https://lfnetworking.org/onap-issues-jakarta-release-with-expanded-security-o-ran-alignment-5g-enhancements-and-more/