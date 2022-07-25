Kioxia intros enterprise NVMe SSDs with PCIe 5.0

Kioxia is now shipping new CM7 series NVMe SSDs designed with PCIe 5.0 technology in Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors.

The EDSFF E3 family enables the next generation of SSDs with PCIe 5.0 technology and beyond to address future data center architectures, while supporting a variety of new devices and applications. It provides improved airflow and thermals, signal integrity benefits, eliminates the need for LEDs on the drive carriers, and gives options for larger SSD capacity points.

KIOXIA CM7 Series highlights include:

EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm Z-height form factors

Designed to the NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications

SFF-TA-1001 capable to support Universal Backplane Management enabled systems (also known as U.3)

Read-intensive (1 DWPD) capacities up to 30.72 TB

Mixed-use (3 DWPD) capacities up to 12.80 TB

Dual-port design for high availability applications

Flash Die Failure Protection maintains full reliability in case of a die failure

Support for SR-IOV, CMB, Multistream writes

