Keysight intros cloud-based Open RAN Architect Test

The Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage.

KORA is Keysight’s suite of test solutions that verify the functionality and performance of end-to-end O-RAN wireless infrastructure. A component of KORA, Keysight's LoadCore 5GC testing software enables customers to perform network capacity tests, measure device data throughput and model a wide variety of end-user behavior and mobility scenarios. A scalable 5GC network performance validation solution, LoadCore can verify that delivered connectivity service remains stable under various demanding conditions such as sudden spikes in network usage caused by disasters or other major events.

“As a cloud-based pay-as-you-go offering, users can purchase and provision KORA test solutions immediately to fit their testing needs,” said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager of 5G Edge to Core Solutions at Keysight. “This is an exciting new delivery model that offers customers the flexibility and scalability to use Keysight’s test solutions in the environment they want, in the cloud.”

