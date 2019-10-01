KDDI hit by two day outage across Japan

KDDI, which serves over 31 million users across Japan, was hit by a widespread outage beginning on Saturday, July 2 at 01:35am local time.

KDDI attributed the initial fault to regular maintenance procedures involving the replacement of a router. Cascading errors led to disruption of other core elements, including its VoLTE platform.

Rakuten Mobile users were also hit by the outage due to carriage agreements between the firms

As of Monday, July 4, the network had not yet fully recovered.

httpxs://news.kddi.com/important/news/important_202207051020.html





