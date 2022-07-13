Juniper delivers AI-driven enterprise access switch

Juniper Networks introduced its EX4100 series enterprise-grade wired access switches powered by its Mist AI.

The new EX4100, which is the latest addition to the Juniper’s EX Switching portfolio, is optimized for simplicity and scale with native cloud-based operations for all enterprise access layer switching environments, including campus fabric architectures.

Mist AI expedites deployment times with zero touch provisioning and automated workflows, and it delivers rapid troubleshooting with full stack event correlation, proactive anomaly detection and self-driving network actions. The EX4100 also enables IT teams to seamlessly design an EVPN-VXLAN network fabric that extends to distribution and access layers, coupled with important security capabilities such as MACsec AES256 and standards-based microsegmentation using group-based policies (GBP) for growing needs of IOT devices. In addition, specific versions of the EX4100 support Power over Ethernet++ (802.3bt), making the switch a perfect fit for customers looking to transition to Wi-Fi 6E technology.

In addition, Juniper has expanded its Wired Assurance, Wireless Assurance and Marvis cloud services with more AI-driven insights to maximize end user experiences and minimize wireless management costs, including new automated AP placement/orientation verification and new prescriptive actions to address common Microsoft client, DHCP and wired authentication issues.

“Juniper has become a leader in wired and wireless access thanks to our innovative cloud-native, AI-driven and session smart platforms, which save time and money and maximize user experiences by proactively solving real-world problems,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President, Product Management, AI-driven Enterprise at Juniper. “These latest enhancements to our AI-driven Enterprise portfolio expand our value proposition to even more campus and branch environments while also doubling down on Juniper’s unique AI-driven advantages across the entire network lifecycle, from installation and configuration to operations and troubleshooting.”

