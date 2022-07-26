Juniper beats forecast with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 8% yoy

Juniper Networks reported Q2 2022 ret revenues of $1,269.6 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and an increase of 9% sequentially. GAAP operating margin was 8.5%, an increase from 7.3% in the second quarter of 2021, and an increase from 5.0% in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $113.4 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year, and an increase of 104% sequentially, resulting in diluted net income per share of $0.35. Non-GAAP net income was $136.4 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year, and an increase of 34% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.42.

“We exceeded our revenue forecast during the June quarter and delivered a second consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year product revenue growth,” said Juniper’s CEO, Rami Rahim. “Demand signals remain healthy and we are seeing attractive opportunities across our enterprise, cloud and service provider markets. Based on this momentum, the backlog we have built, and our latest expectations regarding supply, I am increasingly optimistic regarding our revenue growth prospects for the year.”

“Our teams executed well against the backdrop of an extremely challenged supply chain environment in the June quarter,” said Juniper’s CFO, Ken Miller. “We have taken actions to improve delivery of our products to customers. While some of these actions are likely to impact profitability over the next few quarters, they are enabling us to better meet customer demand, which should have positive long-term implications for our business. We remain focused on driving improved profitability and expect margins to improve in 2023.”

Juniper also noted ongoing supply chain challenges, which have resulted in extended lead times, as well as elevated logistics and component costs.

For the third quarter, Juniper expects to see solid revenue growth driven by the strength of ots backlog, strong demand and an improved supply outlook.

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Juniper-Networks-Reports-Preliminary-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results/default.aspx