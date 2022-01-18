Internet2 renews with Indiana University for GlobalNOC

Internet2 awarded a new three-year contract for Indiana University's GlobalNOC to provide customer service desk and break-fix support for the Internet2 national network. The agreement will commence on January 1, 2023.

“We greatly appreciate the community team that convened to assist with shaping the RFP process, analyzing proposals, and providing instrumental input on this consolidated support approach,” said Rob Vietzke, vice president of network services at Internet2. “Reengaging with the IU GlobalNOC allows a clear path forward for the Internet2 Network Operations Center to continue providing world-class, transparent, and trusted support for our member community. This decision also aligns with Internet2’s strategic priorities for 2022, including the rollout of new tools and services enabled by our Next Generation Infrastructure and the expansion of our senior- and mid-level engineering functions.”

“For nearly a quarter century, the GlobalNOC at Indiana University has been proud to partner with Internet2 to help provide innovative support, services, and technologies to advance research and education networks,” said Rob Lowden, IU vice president for IT and chief information officer. “We are honored that Internet2 chose to continue our partnership after a competitive request for proposal process. Our culture of high expectations, scientific curiosity, and world-renowned expertise make the GlobalNOC an excellent fit to continue working with Internet2 well into the future.”

In addition, Rob Vietzke, Vice President of Network Services at Internet2, is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Rob has served the Internet2 community in this role since 2006. As Vice President of Network Services, he led strategic planning, management, and operation of the Internet2 Network, including evolving and transforming its business model, relationships with regional partners, developing and expanding the service portfolio, and assuring the financial model. Vietzke led three major network upgrades during his time at Internet2. Most recently the Next Generation Infrastructure (NGI), completed in 2021, offers a fully automated 400G national infrastructure with new services, new capabilities, and major efficiencies for the R&E community.

https://internet2.edu/internet2-and-indiana-university-agreement-for-network-operations-support/