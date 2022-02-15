Intel signs MediaTek for its foundry business

Taiwan-based MediaTek announced a strategic partnership to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) advanced process technologies.

MediaTek plans to use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices.

MediaTek said the agreement will provide it with a more balanced, resilient supply chain through the addition of a new foundry partner with significant capacity in the United States and Europe.

NS Tsai, corporate senior vice president of Platform Technology & Manufacturing Operations at MediaTek, said, “MediaTek has long adopted a multi-sourcing strategy. We have an existing 5G data card business partnership with Intel, and now extend our relationship to manufacturing smart edge devices through Intel Foundry Services. With its commitment to major capacity expansions, IFS provides value to MediaTek as we seek to create a more diversified supply chain. We look forward to building a long-term partnership to serve the fast-growing demand for our products from customers across the globe.”

“As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth,” said IFS President Randhir Thakur. “We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications.”

