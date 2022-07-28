Intel hit by drops in Client Computing and Datacenter + AI

Citing a number of execution issues and macroeconomic headwinds, Intel reported GAAP revenue of $15.3 billion, down 22% year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP revenue of $15.3 billion, down 17% YoY. Second-quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(0.11); non-GAAP EPS was $0.29.

The poor performance was driven by Intel’s Client Computing and Datacenter and AI Groups. Intel's Network and Edge Group and Mobileye achieved record quarterly revenue.

“This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better. The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “We are being responsive to changing business conditions, working closely with our customers while remaining laser-focused on our strategy and long-term opportunities. We are embracing this challenging environment to accelerate our transformation.”

"We are taking necessary actions to manage through the current environment, including accelerating the deployment of our smart capital strategy, while reiterating our prior full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance and returning gross margins to our target range by the fourth quarter," said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. "We remain fully committed to our business strategy, the long-term financial model communicated at our investor meeting and a strong and growing dividend."

https://www.intc.com/financial-info