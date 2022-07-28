Infinera posts Q2 revenue of $358.0 million

Infinera reported Q2 2022 GAAP revenue of $358.0 million compared to $338.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $338.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 30.5% compared to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2022 and 35.6% in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (11.1)% compared to (10.8)% in the first quarter of 2022 and (6.9)% in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(55.7) million, or $(0.26) per share, compared to $(41.9) million, or $(0.20) per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and $(35.6) million, or $(0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(10.1) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to net loss of $(14.0) million, or $(0.07) per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and $(6.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Our second quarter results were encouraging in a challenging environment, with revenue beating the midpoint of our outlook range, non-GAAP operating margin at the upper end of the range, and non-GAAP gross margin near the midpoint of the range due to higher supply chain costs. Strong demand resulted in greater than 80% year-over-year growth in total backlog, which includes product backlog growth exceeding 100%, and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio above 1."

“We are executing well against our 8x4x1 strategy as we scale ICE6 globally, expand our metro footprint, and prepare to bring our pluggables business online, all while planning to deliver continued growth and margin expansion in the second half of 2022. The timing of our refreshed portfolio allows us to take advantage of the accelerated shift to open architectures and our customers’ growing requirement to bring on new vendors to improve their supply chain resilience.”

