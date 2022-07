On July 6th, Indian authorities raided the local offices of Vivo accusing the Chinese smartphone manufacturer of money laundering and the forgery of identity papers. Vivo accounts for an estimated 15% of the smartphone market in India.

In December 2021, similar probes were launched into Xiaomi and Oppo for alleged tax evaion. As a result, India seized Xiaomi assets valued at US$700 million.

In February 2022, the Indian offices of Huawei were raided by tax authorities.

India has also banned or restricted more than 200 smartphone owned or developed by Chinese entities, including banning TikTok.