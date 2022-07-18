IBM cites growth in software and hybrid cloud

IBM reported Q22 2022 revenue of $15.5 billion, up 9 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency (about 5 points from sales to Kyndryl).

"We are a faster-growing, focused, disciplined company with sound business fundamentals," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation position us well to continue to invest in R&D, acquire new companies, and strengthen our talent in every part of the business, while also returning value to shareholders through our dividend."

Some highlights:

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $6.2 billion, up 6.4 percent, up 11.6 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl):

-Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from sales to Kyndryl):- Red Hat up 12 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency-- Automation up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency-- Data & AI flat, up 4 percent at constant currency-- Security flat, up 5 percent at constant currency- Transaction Processing up 12 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency (about 22 points from sales to Kyndryl)- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 14 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency

Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion, up 9.8 percent, up 17.8 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 9 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 9 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 20 percent, up 29 percent at constant currency

Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.2 billion, up 19.0 percent, up 25.4 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 34 percent, up 41 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)

-- IBM z Systems up 69 percent, up 77 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 2 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue up 24 percent, up 30 percent at constant currency

Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.1 billion, down 29.9 percent, down 26.6 percent at constant currency

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2022-07-18-IBM-RELEASES-SECOND-QUARTER-RESULTS



