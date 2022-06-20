Google Cloud region opens in Paris

A new Google Cloud region has opened in Paris, France.
The new France region (europe-west 9) launches with three cloud zones and Google Cloud's standard set of services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity. In addition, it offers core controls to enable organizations to meet their unique compliance, privacy, and digital sovereignty needs.
https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/google-cloud-region-in-paris-france-now-open
Oracle inaugurates data center in Paris, now 38 cloud regionsworldwide
Oracle opened its second cloud region in France in La Courneuve, Paris. All Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services are available in the Oracle Cloud Paris region to support regulatory compliance requirements, which are especially critical in banking and the public sector. Available services include Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. The company already operates a data center...