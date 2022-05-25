Google announces cloud region for Mexico

Google announced plans to open a new cloud region in Mexico, its first in the country and third in Latin America, joining Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil.

This will bring the total to 34 regions and 103 zones currently in operation around the world.

In the last year, Google has opened a support center in Mexico to boost local companies, as well as global companies with operations in Mexico. Google also opened a delivery center and grew its team in Monterrey to support the local ecosystem.

"We are very excited about the announcement of a new cloud region in Mexico. It shows the commitment that Google Cloud has with its customers," said Antonio Guichard Gonzalez, Liverpool’s Digital Executive Director. "In Liverpool, we will continue to work with Google Cloud to find solutions to our biggest challenges and accelerate our digital capabilities."

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/announcing-a-new-google-cloud-region-in-mexico

Google Cloud Region opens in Milan with TIM Google Cloud, Italy A new Google Cloud region has opened in Milan, in partnership with TIM. The new Milan region (europe-west8) is now part of the Google Cloud global network of 34 regions and 103 zones, bringing Google Cloud services to users in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. It is the first of two regions that are opening in Italy, the second will launch in Turin in the coming months.“The partnership between TIM and Google Cloud will accelerate... READ MORE