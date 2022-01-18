Frasers Property Australia upgrades with Juniper's AI-driven network

Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial in Australia, one of Australia’s leading diversified property groups, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure, enhancing business agility and IT efficiency across Australia.

The rollout will bring Juniper’s AI-driven network solutions to 35 residential and commercial properties.

Highlights:

Juniper Networks QFX Series Switches provide a flexible enterprise network fabric that seamlessly connects all its properties, headquarters, sales offices, construction sites and data centers, delivering an efficient and scalable way to support its expanding operations.

Juniper Networks SRX Series Services Gateways coupled with Junos Space Security Director manages security policies on-premises and in the cloud, enabling network traffic to be secure while safeguarding tenants, staff and visitors against cyber threats.

Juniper Wireless Access Points, in concert with the Juniper Mist Wired Assurance and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant cloud services, enable Frasers Property to deliver superior user experiences, while simplifying and automating IT operations allowing the IT team to respond to and resolve network issues quickly across geographically-vast sites.

Looking ahead, Frasers Property is keen to explore how Juniper Mist User Engagement can deliver marketing insights at its retail centers by leveraging the virtual Bluetooth LE technology built into the Access Points they have already deployed.

https://www.juniper.net/us/en/customers/frasers-property-australia-case-study.html