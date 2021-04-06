Farice plans fiber route linking Iceland, Ireland and Japan

Farice reached a sales agrement with Far North Digital (FND) for fiber connectivity between Japan and Iceland via Farice’s new IRIS submarine cable and FND’s planned Arctic cable.

Construction is currently underway for Farice's IRIS Subsea Telecoms Cable System from Iceland to Galway, Ireland. The system is planned for service early 2023.

The FND fiber cable will be the first Arctic route connecting Asia with Europe via the Northwest Passage, greatly reducing the optical distance between Asia and Europe, thus minimizing latency. FND is aiming for commercial launch by the end of 2026.

Farice and FND have agreed to develop a connectivity exchange at their shared landing site in Galway, Ireland. Through the exchange, customers will be able to buy direct connectivity between Japan and Iceland, linking the third largest economy in the world and Iceland, which has 100% green and sustainable electricity.

“We are very excited about the development of the new Arctic fibre cable that will bring the continents of Asia, Northern America and Europe closer together. The landing of the cable in Galway next to our IRIS cable will drive the development of a new submarine network exchange, connecting Iceland to Asia, North America and Northern Scandinavia”, says Thorvardur Sveinsson, CEO of Farice.

“Farice is a terrific partner, and Iceland has the renewable resources to make the Internet greener”, says Guy Houser, FND’s Chief Technical Officer. “Our combined system offers faster and more secure connectivity for the world and the North. It is critical infrastructure in the information age.”

https://www.fn-digital.com/news

https://farice.is/connectivity-between-iceland-and-japan-through-new-pan-arctic-fibre-cable/



