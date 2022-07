The Ethernet Alliance announced Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification Gen 2 testing in Taipei, Taiwan, with UL Solutions.

Manufacturers of PoE devices can now pursue Gen 1 and Gen 2 certification via third-party testing at labs in both Asia and North America, as well as testing at their own facilities with Ethernet Alliance-approved equipment.

