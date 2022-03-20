Ethernet Alliance elects 2022 Board of Directors

The Ethernet Alliance announced its 2022 Board of Directors:

Peter Jones, Cisco Systems, Inc. – Chair and Board of Directors

Chris Lyon, Amphenol Corporation – President and Board of Directors

Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks, Inc. – Treasurer and Board of Directors

Carl Wilson, Intel Corporation – Secretary and Board of Directors

David J. Rodgers, EXFO Inc. – Board of Directors

John Calvin, Keysight Technologies, Inc. – Board of Directors

Craig Carlson, Marvell Technology, Inc. – Board of Directors

Dave Estes, Spirent Communications plc – Board of Directors



Additionally, the Ethernet Alliance confirmed the following committee and subcommittee chairs:

George Zimmerman, CME Consulting – Technical Chair

David Tremblay, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification and Subcommittee Chair

Orshi Abraham, Spirent Communications plc – Marketing Chair

David J. Rodgers, EXFO Inc. – Events and Conferences Chair

Pavel Zivny, Tektronix, Inc. – High-Speed Networking Subcommittee Co-Chair

Sam Johnson, Intel Corporation – High-Speed Networking Subcommittee Co-Chair

Bob Voss, Panduit Corporation – Single-Pair Ethernet Subcommittee Chair

Mark Nowell, Cisco Systems, Inc. – Advisory Board Subcommittee Chair

“One of Ethernet’s best traits is its ability to swiftly adapt to changing demands across applications, while resolutely maintaining its hallmark interoperability,” said Ethernet Alliance chair, Peter Jones of Cisco Systems, Inc. “From enterprises, to operational technology networks, to automotive, to edge computing, Ethernet delivers reliable performance up and down the value chain. The Ethernet Alliance is committed to its role as the Voice of Ethernet, and promoting Ethernet’s continued growth and expansion.”

https://ethernetalliance.org/blog/2022/07/14/the-ethernet-alliance-announces-2022-officers-and-board-of-directors/