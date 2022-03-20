Ethernet Alliance elects 2022 Board of Directors

The Ethernet Alliance announced its 2022 Board of Directors:
- Peter Jones, Cisco Systems, Inc. – Chair and Board of Directors
- Chris Lyon, Amphenol Corporation – President and Board of Directors
- Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks, Inc. – Treasurer and Board of Directors
- Carl Wilson, Intel Corporation – Secretary and Board of Directors
- David J. Rodgers, EXFO Inc. – Board of Directors
- John Calvin, Keysight Technologies, Inc. – Board of Directors
- Craig Carlson, Marvell Technology, Inc. – Board of Directors
- Dave Estes, Spirent Communications plc – Board of Directors
- Kishore Racherla, Broadcom Inc. – Board of Directors
Additionally, the Ethernet Alliance confirmed the following committee and subcommittee chairs:
- George Zimmerman, CME Consulting – Technical Chair
- David Tremblay, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification and Subcommittee Chair
- Orshi Abraham, Spirent Communications plc – Marketing Chair
- David J. Rodgers, EXFO Inc. – Events and Conferences Chair
- Pavel Zivny, Tektronix, Inc. – High-Speed Networking Subcommittee Co-Chair
- Sam Johnson, Intel Corporation – High-Speed Networking Subcommittee Co-Chair
- Bob Voss, Panduit Corporation – Single-Pair Ethernet Subcommittee Chair
- Mark Nowell, Cisco Systems, Inc. – Advisory Board Subcommittee Chair
“One of Ethernet’s best traits is its ability to swiftly adapt to changing demands across applications, while resolutely maintaining its hallmark interoperability,” said Ethernet Alliance chair, Peter Jones of Cisco Systems, Inc. “From enterprises, to operational technology networks, to automotive, to edge computing, Ethernet delivers reliable performance up and down the value chain. The Ethernet Alliance is committed to its role as the Voice of Ethernet, and promoting Ethernet’s continued growth and expansion.”
https://ethernetalliance.org/blog/2022/07/14/the-ethernet-alliance-announces-2022-officers-and-board-of-directors/