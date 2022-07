Ericsson announced a partnership with King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) on a 5G ICT skills program.

The partnership will provide KMUTT students with access to ‘Ericsson Educate’, Ericsson’s online education initiative that supplements the students’ ongoing technical studies with courses that aim to strengthen their ICT skills and increase their job readiness. Around 2,000 students are expected to benefit from this program in the first year alone.

