Ekinops reports 1H22 revenue of €63.3 million, up 25% yoy

Ekinops reported consolidated revenue of €63.3 million for the first half of 2022, compared with €50.8 million in the previous year, representing robust growth of 25%. At constant scope and exchange rates, half-year growth was 20%. Gross margin was 52.9%, within the target range, despite the components crisis.

This trend is the result of solid momentum in all the Group's activities: +31% for optical transport equipment, +21% for Access solutions and +47% for software and services, which now represent 15% of the group's revenue as a result of the success of SDN (Software Defined Networks) and virtualization solutions.

In geographic terms, half-year sales grew significantly by 48% in North America (33% in USD), reaching 20% of the group's business for the first time. Asia-Pacific continued on the growth trajectory that began in H2 2021 with a very sustained 80% increase in half-year sales. Sales in EMEA, in which 38% of the group's activity is generated, grew 6% compared with the same period in the previous year. After a first quarter in which activity in France remained virtually stable, the group's sales returned to steady growth of 29% in the semester.

